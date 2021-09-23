Who is Alina de Almeida? Billionaire John Paulson Dating Instagram Diet Guru Days after Announcing Divorce

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, 65, is reportedly dating a 33-year-old Instagram diet guru after announcing his high-profile divorce from his wife of 21 years. According to reports, Paulson smitten by the stunning looking Alina de Almeida, who has a huge fan-following on Instagram.

No doubt, age is just a number and the two, according to reports, are just inseparable. According to Page Six, citing sources, the new couple met this summer and has already started living together. Sources told the outlet that the pair were spotted several times in the Hamptons, and are already living together in his Olympic Tower, Manhattan apartment.

Finding Love

According to a source, quoted by the outlet, Paulson is happy with his new-found love. The two have been staying together for a while now and are often being spotted together. "John does have a new, much younger girlfriend and while it is still early days, the relationship is blossoming. They are very happy," the source told the outlet.

The news comes after Paulson, who has a net worth of estimated $4.8 billion, announced his divorce with ex-wife Jenny, 50, on Monday. The couple had been together for 21 years.

Paulson shot to fame after famously making $20 billion by betting against the housing market before the 2008 crash. Since then there has been no looking back for the hedge fund billionaire.

That said, it is not clear how Paulson and Almeida met but according to sources, the couple has been spotted on several occasions in the Hamptons over the summer. They were also seen dining at plush locations like Sag Harbor hotspot Le Bilboquet and East Hampton Japanese eaterie O by Kissake.

A New Life

It is not know how Paulson's marriage with Jenny will finally end as the couple does not have a pre-nuptual agreement, according to sources. This will set the stage for an epic divorce battle over his billions of dollars and property holdings which include estates in Southampton and Aspen, as well as a 28,000 square-foot apartment in Manhattan.

That said, Pulson for the time beings seems to be having a great time with the new woman in his life. De Almeida is not only a celebrity fitness trainer on Instagram but also is the owner of Effective Lifestyle, a health coaching service that boasts 136,000 Instagram followers.

The stunning brunette is also an expert in weight loss counseling. She finished her nutrition clinicals at New York Presbyterian Hospital, which is associated with two ivy league schools Columbia and Cornell, according to her website.

On the other hand, Paulson has two daughters with Jenny. The couple is also famous for their philanthropic activities. Their charitable foundation, Paulson Family Foundation may now play a major role in their divorce battle.