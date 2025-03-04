What Is the Take It Down Act? Melania Trump Backs Bill to Combat Deepfake Revenge Porn

First Lady Melania Trump has endorsed the Take It Down Act, a bill aimed at protecting Americans from deepfake revenge pornography. This marks her first solo public engagement since former President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Melania participated in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill, where she emphasized the importance of passing the legislation. The bill criminalizes the publication of non-consensual sexual imagery, including AI-generated content, which has become increasingly accessible due to advanced technology.

"In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarming and high," Melania said. She sat beside two teenage victims of deepfake pornography while addressing lawmakers and advocates.

"It's heartbreaking to see young teens, especially girls, struggle with the damage caused by malicious online content," she added.

Melania called for swift action, urging Congress to support the bill. "Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people," she stated.

She expressed hope that the roundtable discussion would raise awareness and push lawmakers toward approving the Take It Down Act.

What Is the Take It Down Act?

The bill, introduced by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, seeks to protect victims of intimate image abuse. It would require social media platforms and websites to remove non-consensual explicit content, including AI-generated pornography, upon receiving a complaint from the victim.

The Take It Down Act has passed the U.S. Senate but still awaits approval in the House of Representatives.

Melania criticized Democratic lawmakers for not prioritizing the bill. "I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue," she remarked.

She urged bipartisan support, emphasizing that protecting American children should take precedence over politics. "Surely, as adults, we can prioritize American children ahead of partisan politics," she said.

Melania also stressed the urgency of the issue. "In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior," she concluded.

The bill has drawn strong support from Republican lawmakers and child safety advocates. However, some critics argue that implementing the law could pose legal challenges related to free speech and content moderation.

The debate over online safety and AI-generated content continues, but supporters of the Take It Down Act insist that urgent action is needed to protect victims.