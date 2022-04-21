What is Satan 2? Russia Test Launches Its Most Powerful Intercontinental Ballistic Missile That Can Fire 12 Nuclear Warheads [WATCH]

Russia has test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that is capable of firing 12 nuclear warheads at a time, in its latest threat to the world. Following the launch, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the unmatched Sarmat missile will will provide "food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia" and will make enemies "think twice."

Dramatic video footage of the launch shows the missile taking off from Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia on Wednesday morning. The test launch of the missile is Russia's latest threat to the world and an indication that it is in no mood to withdraw it forces from Ukraine.

Russia's Latest Threat

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile named Satan 2, was successful. The missile can fly 6,000 miles and can carry 16 warheads and has the potential to destroy an area the size of France.

According to Russian state media agency RIA Novosti, Satan 2 was successfully launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Oblast, northwestern Russia. Video footage of the launch shows the massive 115-foot missile taking off from an underground silo, causing a massive explosion.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military on the successful launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin said.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

Cause of Concern

It covered about 3,600 miles, virtually the whole length of Russia, hitting targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east. The launch comes at a time when Russia once again has intensified its attack on Ukraine in a last ditch effort to annex Donetsk.

According to the US Congressional Research Service, the Sarmat is a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile that Russia plans to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile.

It has been in development for years, so its test-launch comes as no surprise to the West, but it does so at a time when global tensions are at an all-time high owing to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian state media said: "Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces."

The missile, known in the West as Satan-2 - is believed to be the most powerful weapon in Russia's nuclear arsenal.