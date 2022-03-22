Russia Fires Deadly Thermobaric Missiles that Vaporize Bodies after Mariupol Refuses to Surrender [WATCH]

Chilling footage has emerged that shows Russia firing thermobaric missiles toward the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, confirming the illegal use of deadly weapons against the civilian population of Ukraine. The shocking footage that was shared by Russia on Monday shows a TOS-1A weapon system firing a salvo of rockets towards Mariupol.

Thermobaric bombs, also known as vacuum bombs or fuel-air bombs, are significantly more powerful than conventional explosives and have two stages of operation. Earlier this month the UK Ministry of Defense confirmed that the TOS-1A weapon system has been deployed and Russia was using it on civilians in Ukraine.

Russia's Deadly Attack

The videos, which were released by Russia Today and the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), show a TOS-1a 'Heavy Flamethrower system' firing a salvo of rockets at the southern port city, which has already been subjected to heavy bombardment for more than a fortnight, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

Hundreds of thermobaric weapons were launched, leaving a trail of smoke as they soared through the air towards defenseless civilian targets, while the land around the launcher was set ablaze.

The video follows Ukraine's refusal to surrender, rejecting Russia's chilling ultimatum in Mariupol. Late last night, Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev outlined Moscow's offer, saying that Ukrainian forces and "foreign mercenaries" who put down their arms and raise white flags would be permitted to depart through "humanitarian corridors," followed by civilians.

However, Mariupol quickly rejected the requests, with Pyotr Andryushenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, declaring that Russian pledges of amnesty could not be trusted and that the city's defenders were willing to fight to the death.

Ukraine Fights Back

Ukrainian forces have been delivering tough resistance to Russian army and air force, dealing them heavy losses. This has infuriated Russian President Vladimir Putin. There were already reports that Russia was using thermobaric missile and now it has been proved.

They create a high-temperature explosion by using oxygen from the surrounding air. The blast wave created is far longer than that produced by normal concentrated explosives.

The high-pressure blast wave can smash structures and break human organs, while the fireball can melt through defences and evaporate victims trapped near to the explosion.

Meanwhile, following Mariupol's refusal to surrender, Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk hit back at Mizintsev. "There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this. I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor'," Vereshchuk said.

Some people may find it difficult to make the decision since food, water, and medical supplies are running out. The RIA said the Russian Ministry of Defence "wants to receive a written response from Kyiv" to the ultimatum before 5am.

"Separately, the department appealed to the authorities of Mariupol, noting that now they have the right to make a historical choice: either they are with their people, or with the bandits," they added.