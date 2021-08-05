Dallas Firefighter Lied Having Covid to Get $12,000 Aid; Spends it on Family Vacation

A firefighter from Texas falsely claimed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 to receive to more than $12,000 in paid time off which he used for a family vacation to a water park resort.

William Jordan Carter, 38, was arrested by the police on Friday following the incident and has been charged with felony theft. According to reports, Carter managed to get $12,548.86 in paid time during his leave on account of having been infected by the noble Coronavirus.

Carter collected the entire amount of $12,548.86 over three pay periods after allegedly claiming that he and his family had COVID-19. Carter was caught as his bank accounts showed that he took his family to a waterpark resort in Round Rock, Texas, while he was on a leave.

The deceiving plan began on March 24 when Carter informed his fire station that his wife had tested positive for Covid-19. One week later, he said that his daughter contracted the novel Coronavirus too. A week later, Carter finally told his deputy chief that he also has Covid. During the pandemic, Dallas firefighters were entitled to paid time off if they have been exposed or have been diagnosed with the virus.

According to the affidavit, when Carter was asked if his family members had tested positive, he said, "I guess not".

Moreover, Carter's bank records revealed that he had spent around $1,400 at the Kalahari waterpark facility in Round Rock while he was on leave. According to the affidavit, authorities also recovered records of his payment at a gift shop in Waco and a Buc-ee's in Temple. Reports further reveal Carter allegedly told his fire chief that it was "Greed" that led him to lie about his diagnosis. Carter was compensated with funds from the City of Dallas' General Funds, derived through public tax and fines.

Who is William Jordan Carter?

According to reports, William Jordan Carter works at the Dallas Fire-Rescue as a firefighter in Dallas, Texas. Carter has been booked into the Dallas County jail for felony theft. Following his arrest, Carter is on paid administrative leave from his Fire Station pending the outcome of an internal investigation in Dallas.

