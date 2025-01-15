What is Pink Powder Used in Wildfire Fighting and Why It is Causing Environmental Concern

Los Angeles battles devastating wildfires as pink fire retardants, including Phos-Chek, are used to curb the spread. Aircraft and helicopters have dropped thousands of gallons of the chemical across the city to protect homes and vegetation. Gusty Santa Ana winds, high temperatures, and dry forests have fueled the flames for over a week.

According to Cal Fire, over 40,000 acres have been scorched in the Eaton, Palisades, Kenneth, and Hurst fires. These fires have claimed 24 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and displaced thousands. Federal agencies are assisting, with nearly 24,000 disaster assistance applications filed so far.

Phos-Chek, a blend of water, fertilizer, and rust-based coloring, is sprayed to coat vegetation and block oxygen from feeding the fire. Planes and helicopters focus on creating barriers to slow the spread rather than targeting active flames. Experts say its effectiveness depends on factors like terrain and weather.

While useful, fire retardants come with environmental risks. A study by the University of Southern California revealed they release toxic metals, including chromium and cadmium, linked to cancer and organ damage. Over 400 tons of these metals have been released since 2009, raising concerns about long-term environmental impacts.

Federal guidelines restrict aerial retardant use near waterways and habitats of endangered species unless human life is at risk. Despite environmental concerns, Phos-Chek remains widely used due to its effectiveness in protecting critical areas.

The fires have overwhelmed rescue teams, with search efforts underway for missing persons. Damage assessments reveal extensive destruction, and containment progress remains slow. The Eaton Fire is 27% contained, while the Palisades Fire is at just 11%.

Officials warn of worsening conditions as strong winds and low humidity persist. A "do not drink" advisory has been issued for areas in northern Pasadena and Pacific Palisades due to potential water contamination from fire-related chemicals.

The use of Phos-Chek continues to be debated as the city faces growing challenges from wildfires intensified by climate change. As Los Angeles braces for more destruction, the focus remains on saving lives and preventing further environmental damage.