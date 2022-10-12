What Next for Tulsi Gabbard, After Exposing Democrats' Liberal Extremism?

Tulsi Gabbard has quit the Democratic Party in a widely expected outcome after the former Congresswoman articulated her fundamental differences with the party over the years. Gabbard, who ran for Democratic ticket in the 2020 Presidential race, lashed out at the Democratic party, calling it a den of cowardly wokes, warmongers and anti-white racists.

Elitist Cabal of Warmongers

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic party that is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism," the 44-year-old said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Articulate Case Against Democrats

Gabbard's case against the Democrats is articulate, unkind and hard-hitting. She states that the Democrats demonize the police and protect criminals 'at the expense of law-abiding Americans'. The charge isn't something that can be easily fought off by the Dems. They aggressively promoted the 'Defund the Police' campaign following the death of George Floyd. In the event, crime started spiraling with no precedent to refer back to, and Democrat-controlled liberal strongholds literally became unlivable.

Flawed Immigration Policy

Gabbard also hauls the Democrats over the coals on their flawed immigration policy. The Biden administration allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into the United States, having no second thoughts about the threat to the already strained social fabric and the country's resources. Vice-President Kamala Harris, after openly promoting the open border policy, had the gumption to claim that the borders of the United States were secure.

Gabbard exposed Harris, pointing out that nearly 200,000 immigrants were received by her administration at the border in July alone, citing the US Customs and Border Protection data. Since October 2021, over 1.9 million immigrants crossed the border, apart from the 1.7 million who did so in the previous year.

"Kamala Harris' statement that 'we have a secure border' is further evidence that she's either completely disconnected from reality or she's blatantly lying ... Either way, she has no business being a heartbeat away from the presidency," Gabbard had said.

Witch Hunt of Political Opponents

Gabbard's next charge against the Democrats is that they have weaponized the national security state to go after political opponents. The Democrats have been doing this with impunity, and the latest and the most flagrant example is the raids conducted at former President Donald Trump's home over alleged possession of classified information.

The Democrats were aggressively going after political opponents while they shielded Hunter Biden, even as a pile of evidence showed multiple shady dealings of President Joe Biden's son had eroded the credibility of the President. The same Democrats who defended Hillary Clinton after she operated her official emails as the Secretary of State from servers installed at home, lunged after Trump, merely in order to destroy the chances of his comeback in 2024.

Exposes Peace-Professing Dems

The next charge that Tulsi Gabbard makes against the Democrats and President Biden is the most important, at the moment. She correctly calls the bluff of the 'peace-professing' Democrats who actually drum-beat Ukraine into the disastrous war with Russia.

"Our leaders are saying, "Well, hey, we can't do anything. This is all in Putin's hands." Well, guess what? The United States, our leaders and European leaders, are the ones fueling and funding this [Ukraine] war. So they have a heck of a lot of leverage to be able to push for a cease-fire, negotiate an outcome and an end to this war and to actually fight for peace and prosperity," Gabbard said a few days ago, appearing in Tucker Carlson show on Fox News.

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I'm calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me...." Gabbard said in her statement.

"If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me," she tweeted.

What Next for Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard had the credentials to run for president in 2020 but her campaign failed as the elite Democrat establishment pitted itself against her -- just the same way it ganged up to destroy Bernie Sanders later. Former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton led the vilification campaign against Gabbard, a US Army veteran. Clinton even tried to baselessly brand her as a Russian agent.

It is unclear what path would Gabbard, the first practising Hindu to ever get elected to the US Congress, take in her political journey. Will she join the Republican Party and emerge as a dark horse in the 2024 election? Will Donald Trump handpick her as his vice-presidential nominee if he wins the GoP ticket?

Gabbard, the first American Samoan woman in Congress, served as a US lawmaker from 2013 to 2021, representing Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District. She has ample experience and political gravitas under her belt. She served in the Middle East and Africa following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US. She held the position of a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve.

Gabbard, being a strong female voice in American politics, obviously has a promising future. She has taken the right decision to quit a party so hopelessly dominated by the elites and the liberal extremists who have lost the connection with the regular Americans. There are the Clintons, the Harrises,Pelosis, AOCs and the Ilhan Omars to take the Democrats where it is headed. Add to the mix Pramila Jaypal and Rashida Tlaib.

[The author is Managing Editor at International Business Times. Opinions expressed in the article are personal]