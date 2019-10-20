US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has crossed swords with former first lady Hillary Clinton after she was called a ''Russian asset''. Clinton had said that Tulsi was "being groomed by Russia for the White House,'' and cited that they have used a bunch of websites and bots just to boost her visibility. Hillary did not name Tulsi in her attack, but reading between the lines, it was for everyone to see at whom she pointed out.

Hillary said in the podcast: "I'm not making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She's the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far." The podcast was hosted by David Plouffe and he too was taken aback at Hillary's comments against Tulsi.

The attack obviously didn't go down well with Tulsi Gabbard as she shredded the former presidential candidate by calling her a ''queen of warmongers and corruption.'' She tweeted her anger against Hillary and asked her not to hide behind the curtain with her media machine and other powerful allies behind her back.

''Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It's now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don't cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.''

Tulsi Gabbard is the fist Hindu American of Indian origin to compete for the US presidential nomination and only time will tell if she would be the contender from the Democratic party to run against President Donald Trump in 2020.