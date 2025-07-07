What is M2 and How It Could Change TikTok for 170 Million US Users

Popular social media app TikTok could soon feel very different for users in the United States. A new model of the widely used video app, described internally as "M2," is in the works and may be launched around September 5 to replace the existing app.

The action comes as the U.S. government approaches a deal to separate TikTok's United States business from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Technology Act. The Trump administration has cited it in its effort to force the company to sell its U.S. operations.

At the heart of the case is a law enacted in January 2025 that leaves TikTok with a stark choice: either to sell off its U.S. operations or face a total ban. So far, the app has only been unavailable in the U.S. for one day, but time is running out. The White House-approved deadline for an extension to maintain access to TikTok expires in mid-September.

According to the reports from The Information and The Verge, the new deal involves a group of wealthy investors, with Oracle expected to be a key partner. To comply with the new law, ByteDance would maintain only a minority holding. But the final green light still hinges on approval from the Chinese government, which is locked in separate trade tensions with the U.S.

As part of the plan, when M2 is introduced, the original TikTok app will be removed from app stores and is anticipated to stop functioning by March 2026. The new app could address concerns about data privacy and Chinese influence, though it is not clear whether the idea to build a U.S.-only version was pushed by the Trump administration or by investors.

The shift is a relatively rare one in the history of tech. Experts say it is rare for a widely used app to ask people to download a new version from scratch, as it could prompt a significant share of its 170 million U.S. users to abandon the platform. Even so, the move is presented as an effort to safeguard user data and relieve political pressure.

In the meantime, Oracle has also landed a significant cloud contract with the United States' government, providing cut-price access to its software across federal agencies. This puts Oracle in a position for a significant role in the data and infrastructure behind the future of TikTok in the United States.