What is Lyssavirus? Australian Man Dies After Being Bitten by Bat Carrying 'Extremely Rare' Infection

An Australian man has died from an "extremely rare" rabies-like infection after being bitten by a bat, health officials said Thursday.

The man, who has not been identified but was in his 50s, was bitten by a bat carrying the Australian bat lyssavirus several months ago, the health service in New South Wales said in a statement.

"While it is extremely rare to see a case of Australian bat lyssavirus, there is no effective treatment for it," Keira Glasgow, a director in health protection at NSW Health said in the statement.

Glasgow said there were 118 people who required medical assistance after being bitten or scratched by bats in 2024, but this is the first confirmed case of the virus in New South Wales, and the fourth case reported in Australia.

The man from northern New South Wales was reported as being in "critical condition" in the hospital earlier this week. Authorities said he was undergoing treatment after being bitten and they were investigating whether other exposures or factors may have contributed to his illness.

What is Lyssavirus?

The Lyssavirus virus — a close relative to rabies, which does not exist in Australia — is transmitted when bat saliva enters the human body through a bite or scratch.

The initial symptoms can take days or even years to surface. Some of these symptoms include flu-like signs such as a headache, fever and fatigue, the health service said. The victim's condition then rapidly deteriorates, leading to paralysis, delirium, convulsions and death.

There were only three previous cases of human infection by Australian bat lyssavirus since it was first identified in 1996 — all of them proved to be fatal. The virus has been found in species of flying foxes and insect-eating microbats, NSW Health said. The species of bat involved in the latest fatality has not been identified.

"Australian bat lyssavirus is very closely related to rabies and will cause death in susceptible people if they become infected and are not treated quickly," said James Gilkerson, infectious diseases expert at the University of Melbourne.

Health Service Issues Warning, Asks People to Avoid Contact with Bats in Australia

The infection is "very closely related to rabies." People have been warned to avoid touching or handling bats, as any bat in Australia could carry lyssavirus, the New South Wales health service said. Only wildlife handlers who are trained, protected, and vaccinated should interact with the flying mammals, it warned.

"If you or someone you know is bitten or scratched by a bat, you need to wash the wound thoroughly for 15 minutes right away with soap and water and apply an antiseptic with anti-virus action," it said. "Patients then require treatment with rabies immunoglobulin and rabies vaccine."