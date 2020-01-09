Justin Bieber revealed the reason behind his tired looks and it is not meth. In a candid post by Justin on Instagram, he revealed that he has been diagnosed by Lyme disease and a chronic case of mono, which affected his skin, energy and overall health. While everyone blamed it on the singer's use of drugs, he said the real reason was his health condition.

The 25-year-old said that he will be talking more about it in his new documentary series which will be released in YouTube shortly. In support with Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin took to Twitter to talk about the intensity of the disease that her husband is going through.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is caused by ticks and is turning out to be very common in the US because of the climate crisis. The symptoms are fever, chills, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, neck stiffness, shortness of breath, headache, fatigue and a rash. It can be identified by the tick bite one has. The initial stage of the bite makes it look like a mosquito bite but within the next couple of days, the bite would change in size and shape. It would resemble to look like a bulls-eye within the next 30 days or so.

If the disease is left untreated the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that it can spread to the nervous system, joints, and the heart.

Avril Lavigne suffered from Lyme disease

The disease is more common than everyone thinks. Avril Lavigne was another celebrity who was bedridden because of the disease. Hailey Bieber thanked Lavigne on spreading awareness about the disease in a tweet earlier today which was followed by Lavigne's reply thanking Hailey for her kind words.

The ticks are common during spring and summer, which is the time people tend to walk through heavily wooded regions and grass. The immature ticks will be breeding during this season and feeding as well, making people a target during the season. Immediate response is necessary for getting cured.