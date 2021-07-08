While the whole cryptocurrency market is highjacked by meaningless coins that provide no solution to the end customer nor solve issues about the real world problems, a new coin has emerged as a breath of fresh air. This is serious about providing solutions to the blockchain technology on which the crypto market runs.

Litentry cryptocurrency, which runs as 'The Litentry Network' and trades as LIT in the market, was launched in January 2021 with the sole aim to provide value to end users and introduced privacy-first, decentralized identity aggregation computing services.

LIT takes away the complexity of the blockchain consensus layer and undertakes the calculation of the format-agnostic DID data for multi-network identity aggregation that enables decentralized applications such as blockchain technologies to get trustless identity-related & credit-related data.

Also, just a few days ago, Litentry announced their partnership with MathChain, a Polkadot smart wallet parachain based on Substrate. ''Through this cooperation, the two parties will jointly explore more possibilities in the adoption of Decentralized Identity (DID) in DeFi and cross-chain markets,'' the statement read on the website.

Is It A Good Time To Invest In Litentry (LIT) Crypto Now?

Considering Litentry (LIT) crypto is in the market to provide solutions to existing problems, the coin could be of futuristic value and would gain attention in the long run with collaborations with smart wallet tokens and secure the decentralized market with identity aggregation and would get in to displaying a user's NFT collection among many other technologies.

The International Business Times predicts Litentry cryptocurrency would thrive in its platform in the long run. The blockchain technology, despite being new, would only grow in the coming years and if the coin can partner with many more wallets and provide solutions as promised, its rise would be inevitable. Its growth depends on how it would keep up with its motto.

The LIT coin is in the market not just to trade but also provide solutions to complex problems and when the crypto hits mainstream, investors would realize its potential and pump in their money making the coin reach to new heights. However, at this point of time, LIT is relatively a novice.

At the time of publishing LIT was trading at $2.72 and was down -1.52% in the days trade. LIT hit an all time high of $13.31 on February 16, 2021 and was not spared by the Bitcoin crash during May and June which dragged many new crypto coins to new lows.