Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella's Son, Zain Dies at 26

Microsoft head, Satya Nadella, and his wife, Anu's son, Zain Nadella died on Monday morning. He was 26-years-old and was born with Cerebral Palsy. It's a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. Microsoft informed its executive staff about Zain's death in an email. "Hold the family in your thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately," the email read.

The CEO of Children's Hospital, Jeff Sperring paid tribute to Zain in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives. He noted that Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music. "His bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Sperring said.

Microsoft CEO had talked about Zain's birth in a blog titled 'The moment that forever changed our lives' in October 2017. Zain was the couple's firstborn. Nadella, then 29, and his wife, Anu, then 25, were starting their new life in Seattle when Zain was born.

'The Moment that Forever Changed our Lives'

"My career as an engineer was taking off, while she was building her career as an architect. We were far from our families in India, but settling into our new life together in the Seattle area. ven more exciting, however, was that Anu was pregnant with our first child," Nadella wrote in his blog.

He noted that the couple was alarmed when his wife noted that the baby was moving as much during the thirty-sixth week of her pregnancy. When the couple rushed to a local hospital in Bellevue, doctors ordered an emergency C-section.

'Zain did Not Cry at his Birth'

"Zain was born at 11:29 p.m. on August 13, 1996, all of three pounds. He did not cry," Nadella stated. He was then transported to Seattle Children's Hospital with its state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Over the next few years, the couple learned that Zain was born with severe cerebral palsy, due to which, he would require a wheelchair and be reliant on them. "I was devastated. But mostly I was sad for how things turned out for me and Anu," Nadella wrote.

He had further added that Zain was the joy of their family and he inspires him to 'keep pushing the boundaries of what technology can do.'

Satya Nadella and his wife Anu also have two daughters, Divya and Tara.