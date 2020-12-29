Eight workers of a care home in Germany were injected with overdose of Coronavirus vaccine. Four of them developed flu-like symptoms and were taken to hospital. The incident occurred at a retirement home in the town of Stralsund in northeastern Germany.

Seven women and one man, employees of the care house, were given the vaccine dose that was five times more than the recommended limit. The workers aged between 34 and 54 and were given the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on Sunday.

No Serious Consequences

Reports claim that they did not suffer serious consequences but four of them were admitted to the hospital after they showed signs fever. The other four were sent home as they did not show any side effects.

Stefan Kerth, the administrator of the Vorpommern-Rügen district where the care home is located issued a statement in this regard. "I deeply regret the incident. This individual case is due to individual errors. I hope that all those affected do not experience any serious side-effects," Kerth said in the statement.

The Vorpommern-Rügen authorities also stated that BioNtech had administered larger doses in the first phase of the vaccine study. The BioNTech had stated that no serious consequences were reported after larger dose of the vaccine were administered. The statement was released ahead of launching vaccination campaigns in European countries including Germany. The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is administered in two injections. It is being delivered in vials and that each contains five doses once diluted.

Meanwhile, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla became the first woman to receive coronavirus vaccine in Germany. Kwoizalla, along with 40 residents and 11 staff member, was injected with vaccine at Halberstadt in the Harz hill range in Germany. Pfizer-BioNTech is the first vaccine to get an approval to be used on patients. The U.K had given its approval to use Pfizer vaccine on December 2.

According to latest details, Germany has recorded 1,670,194 coronavirus cases and 31,176 deaths. It is the tenth country to have most coronavirus cases. The global count stands at 81,673,280 cases and 1,781,544 deaths with USA leading the chart.