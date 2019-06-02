Scientists have several times noticed flashes of light that appear on the moon, and experts still remain clueless about this weird phenomenon. Sometimes, very short flashes appeared on the lunar surface, and in some other cases, this mysterious light phenomenon on earth's natural satellite lasted longer. Researchers also noted some areas where places used to get darkened temporarily.

Scientists believe that meteor impacts on the lunar surface might have created these short flashes, while some others claim that the reaction of electrically charged particles with the solar wind might be causing these light phenomenon.

Even though modern science is yet to give a convincing explanation about this mysterious phenomenon, a team of German scientists has put forward a different theory that could provide valuable information to humans who plan to build a permanent lunar base in the near future.

"Seismic activities were also observed on the moon. When the surface moves, gases that reflect sunlight could escape from the interior of the moon. This would explain the luminous phenomena, some of which last for hours," said Hakan Kayal, professor of space technology at Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Germany in a recently issued statement.

During the research, astronomers set up a telescope which will use artificial intelligence to automatically detect the flashes on the lunar surface. As the burst of light appears on the lunar surface, the telescope will automatically collect photos and videos of the phenomenon, and it will help scientists to learn more about this visual spectacle.

"The so-called transient lunar phenomena have been known since the 1950s, but they have not been sufficiently observed. There are simply better weather conditions for observing the moon than in Germany," added Kayal.

A few weeks back, another study report published in the journal Nature Geoscience had revealed that the moon is slowly shrinking, and it is causing wrinkles in the crust of the moon. As per experts, this shrinking is also causing moonquakes on earth's natural satellites.