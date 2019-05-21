A recent study conducted by NASA has found that moon, earth's only natural satellite, is shrinking like a raisin and it is causing a rise in seismic activities there. As NASA's discovery went viral online, Paul Begley, a popular Christian preacher has now gone beyond to claim that this report from the American space agency is an indication of moon's collapse which may happen in the near future.

Paul Begley revealed that these signs from the moon are actually the fulfilment of Biblical prophecies.

"There was a report out yesterday the Moon is shrinking. Inside the Moon is like a raisin – they're saying that the Moon is starting to shrink like a raisin shrinks. That internally, the core of the Moon, something is going on in there. Is the Moon about to collapse? What does that mean? The Bible says there shall be signs in the Sun and the Moon and the stars," said Paul Begley during a recent YouTube live stream, Express.co.uk report.

This is not the first time that Paul Begley is claiming that humans are living in the end times. A few weeks back, Begley had claimed that the invasive swarm of locusts in Saudi Arabia has fulfilled Biblical prophecies. The controversial preacher also made it clear that these events are all tied to doomsday prophecies.

Paul Begley also believes that the rising tensions between world powers are also an indication of a probable apocalypse that will happen in the near future.

However, a section of other conspiracy theorists believes that apocalypse and doomsday will be triggered on planet earth during the arrival of Nibiru. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru alias Planet X is a rogue space body that lurks at the edge of our solar system, and shockingly, this body is now in its collision course towards earth.

Even though conspiracy theorists are quite sure about this devastating collision, experts at NASA have continuously dismissed theories surrounding Nibiru, and they have already classified it as an internet hoax.