What Happened to Mary Lou Retton? Legendary US Gymnast and Olympic Gold Medalist Fighting for Her Life in ICU with rare Form of Pneumonia

Olympic gold medalist and legendary U.S. gymnast Mary Lou Retton is currently "fighting for her life" in an intensive care unit, contending with a rare form of pneumonia, according to a spotfund account set up by her daughter, McKenna Kelley. Retton has been in the ICU at an undisclosed hospital for more than a week now, according to her daughter.

Kelley also shared in an Instagram story posted on Tuesday afternoon that Retton is "not able to breathe on her own" and continues to fight for her life. "My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," Kelley wrote on spotfund.

Fighting a Difficult Battle

McKenna Kelley refrained from disclosing additional details out of respect for her mother's privacy. However, she did highlight that Retton is currently uninsured. Kelley concluded her post by requesting prayers and support during this challenging time.

She added: "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill."

Retton, 55, is undeniably one of the most accomplished gymnasts in American history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport, particularly during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She achieved a remarkable feat at the 1984 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles by winning five medals, clinching a gold in the all-around competition.

This victory was historic, marking the first individual Olympic gymnastics medal ever won by an American. Notably, she scored a perfect 10 on the vault during the final rotation.

Hailing from West Virginia, her exceptional performance catapulted her to the front of Wheaties boxes, symbolizing her iconic status. Retton's success significantly contributed to the surge in popularity of gymnastics within the United States.

New Carrer Post Retirement

Retton received not only a gold medal in the all-around competition but also two silver medals and two bronze medals.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements at the 1984 Summer Games, Retton was named the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated, further highlighting the magnitude and significance of her contributions to the world of sports.

After retiring from gymnastics, Retton transitioned into the entertainment industry and made appearances in several movies and TV shows. Notable appearances include a 1993 episode of "Baywatch" and the 1994 film "Naked Gun 33 ¹/₃: The Final Insult."

Moreover, Retton was appointed to the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports during George W. Bush's presidency.

Mary Lou Retton's remarkable contributions to gymnastics led to her induction into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997. Additionally, she achieved the distinction of being the first woman to be selected into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, a testament to her lasting impact and influence on the world of sports.

Retton was also inducted into the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.

Moreover, in her hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia, Retton is honored with a street and park named after her, underscoring her lasting legacy and the pride she instilled within her community.