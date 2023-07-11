Larry Nassar: Sex Offender Ex-Team USA Gymnastics Doctor Nearly Killed After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Florida Prison

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, was stabbed multiple times on Monday in the federal prison where he is hundreds of years for sexually abusing multiple female gymnasts, including Olympic gold medalists. According to AP, the attack happened during a fight with a co-inmate on Sunday.

According to NBC, Nassar, 59, was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida during a fight with another inmate at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. He is reportedly in hospital in stable condition after the Sunday attack.

Almost Fatal

Presently, the extent of Nassar's injuries is known. However, sources have verified that he sustained a collapsed lung as a result of the attack, which occurred at 2:35 pm. on Sunday. Nassar is currently in stable condition while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has acknowledged that an inmate was indeed assaulted at the prison on Sunday afternoon. However, due to privacy and security considerations, they have chosen not to disclose the person's identity.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," bureau spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone said.

"The inmate was transported by (emergency personnel) to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation."

Following the incident, the FBI was promptly notified, and an internal investigation is currently underway, as stated by the spokesperson. No additional staff or inmates suffered injuries during the incident.

In 2018, over 300 girls and women, including Olympians like Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, came forward with accusations against the former Michigan State University sports doctor.

They accused Nasser of sexually abusing them under the pretense of medical treatment, outlining a long history of horrific abuse that spanned several decades.

Nasser, eventually, admitted to sexually assaulting athletes both at the university and within USA Gymnastics, an organization responsible for training Olympic athletes.

Unprecedented Crime

Nassar was sentenced to multiple decades in prison abusing members of the squad under the guise of medical treatment.

In addition to his other crimes, Nassar also admitted to possessing child pornography. Over 100 women sought over $1 billion in damages from the federal government, claiming that the FBI failed to intervene and prevent Nassar's abuse.

The FBI had become aware of the allegations against Nassar in 2015, but his arrest by the Michigan State University police did not occur until more than a year later in 2016.

Michigan State University, which faced accusations of missed opportunities to stop Nassar's abuse over several years, reached a settlement to pay $500 million to over 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him.

Moreover, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee reached a separate settlement of $380 million with the victims.

During the victim impact statements in 2018, numerous athletes revealed that they had disclosed Nassar's sexual abuse to various adults, including coaches and athletic trainers, but their reports were not acted upon or reported.

In June 2022, Nassar's final appeal was rejected by the Michigan Supreme Court. The appeal was filed on the grounds that he was treated unfairly, citing a comment made by a judge during his sentencing.

The judge had told Nassar, "I just signed your death warrant," which was raised as a basis for the appeal.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, in her sentencing remarks, referred to Nassar as a "monster" and expressed that he would "wither" in prison akin to the wicked witch in "The Wizard of Oz."

The Michigan Supreme Court acknowledged that Nassar's appeal raised valid concerns about the judge's conduct and described it as a "close question."

However, they also noted that despite Judge Aquilina's provocative comments, she adhered to the sentencing agreement that had been negotiated by the lawyers involved in the case.

More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements, sharing the impact of Nassar's abuse during an extraordinary seven-day hearing in Judge Aquilina's court over four years ago.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar, expressed a sense of closure, stating, "It's over. ... Almost six years after I filed the police report, it's finally over."

Nassar, who served as the main doctor for Olympic gymnasts, received a 60-year prison sentence in federal court in 2017 for charges related to possessing child sex abuse material.

The following year, he received additional sentences of up to 175 years and up to 125 years in separate Michigan courts for molesting female gymnasts under his care.