What is Genie 3? Google DeepMind Launches Text-to-World Model to Build Human-like AI

Google DeepMind has announced Genie 3, its most advanced 3D world model to date, with an aim to expand the possibilities of generative AI. This new tool allows users to create interactive 3D scenes with human-like realism using simple prompts. The new text-to-world model creates a 3D world just like science fiction.

Genie-3 is an upgraded version of Google's 3D world model, Genie 2, with better results. For example, It allows for longer interactions of up to 60 seconds as compared to the previous 20-second limit. It also introduces visual enhancements by rendering at 720p resolution to provide users with a more realistic experience.

Memory retention is one of the key features of Genie 3. For example, if a user is exploring a virtual garden and returns to a previously visited location, the AI remembers the path and the interactions along the way. This memory feature provides a new dimension of depth and realism to digital environments. It also hints at possibilities of practical applications of the model in fields like educational tools, virtual assistants, and even therapeutics.

The Genie 3 model also introduces real-time adaptability, enabling users to change the app's VR environment spontaneously using text prompts. Whether it's adding a new character or shifting the weather from a bright sunny day to heavy snowfall, the model responds immediately. This dynamic interaction opens up great potential in the world of game design, as AI can now help in creating elements of storytelling and world-building.

Genie 3 is now available to researchers and creators at Google for controlled experimentation and ensuring the technology remains safe. Google has made no official announcement on when it will be released for broader public use, but as this platform stabilizes and its ethical impact becomes more apparent, Google may make this available to others.

Genie 3 is part of Google's broader AI ecosystem, which also includes its Gemini AI platform, designed for tasks like deep research and advanced reasoning. Google plans to reveal more unspecified Gemini-powered features in the next-generation Pixel 10.