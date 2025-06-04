What is Fusarium Graminearum? The Toxic Fungus a Chinese Couple was Caught Smuggling into Michigan Lab in Agroterrorism Attempt

Two Chinese national were intercepted as they tried to smuggle a dangerous agricultural pathogen into the United States. According to authorities, the pathogen could be used as a biological weapon.

Zunyong Liu, 34, and Yunqing Jian, 33, are accused of illegal smuggling of Fusarium graminearum – a toxic fungus known to destroy crops, into a University of Michigan laboratory for research purposes.

Officials said the fungus was identified in scientific research as a possible agroterrorism agent capable of causing billions of dollars in crop damage, wreaking havoc on America's food production.

Border Officers Found the Pathogen in Liu's Backpack While Entering the County



The couple was charged with multiple counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, smuggling goods into the country and making false statements to investigators, the complaint says.

Liu was entering the country at Detroit Metropolitan Airport when border officers found the pathogen in his backpack, according to the complaint. The small clumps of reddish plant material were discovered in four plastic baggies tucked into a wad of tissues.

Liu Claimed the Pathogen was Planted in His Bag at First Before Confessing to Smuggling it in His Back pack

Liu initially told the officers that he did not know what the materials were and that someone must have planted them in his bag, but he then told a different story, the complaint says.

"Liu stated that he intentionally hid the samples in his backpack because he knew there were restrictions on the importation of the materials," the complaint says. "Liu confirmed that he had intentionally put the samples in a wad of tissues so CBP Officers would be less likely to find and confiscate them, and he could continue his research in the United States."

What Is Fusarium Graminearum?

Fusarium graminearum is a harmful fungus that infects cereal crops like wheat, barley, oats, and corn. It causes a disease known as Fusarium head blight (FHB) or "scab" – a fungal disease that damages grain quality and reduces crop yields.

This fungus produces toxins such as deoxynivalenol and zearalenone, which can contaminate grains. They pose health risks to humans and animals, including vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive issues.

Due to its potential to devastate crops and contaminate food supplies, Fusarium graminearum is considered a significant threat to agriculture and food safety.

What Is Agroterrorism?

Agroterrorism is the deliberate act of introducing plant or animal diseases, pests, or other harmful biological agents into agricultural systems with the intention of causing widespread harm.

It is a form of bioterrorism specifically targeting the food supply chain - crops, livestock, or food processing infrastructure - with an aim to destabilise economies, create panic, or undermine trust in government institutions.

Fields, barns, and processing plants are often open and spread over large areas, making it difficult to protect them entirely. Harmful agents like bacteria, viruses, or fungi can be easily introduced into these systems, sometimes even undetected for days or weeks. Once a pathogen spreads, it can cause major economic losses and food shortages.

1984 Oregon Agroterrorism Incident

There have been incidents of agroterrorism in the past. In 1984, in The Dalles, Oregon, followers of a religious cult contaminated salad bars in 10 local restaurants with Salmonella typhimurium.

This deliberate contamination caused over 750 cases of food poisoning, with 45 individuals requiring hospitalization. The group's aim was to incapacitate the local population to influence a local election. This event is considered the first known bioterrorist attack in the United States.