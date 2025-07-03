What Is Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'? Trump's Visit Puts Spotlight on Controversial Migrant Camp

In the wetlands of the Florida Everglades, about 50 miles from Miami, a new migrant detention center is being built—and it's already causing a storm. Nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz," the site recently got national attention after Donald Trump visited it and praised it as a secure place to hold migrants. The name comes from its remote location, where alligators and snakes are common.

The site is at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. In just a few days, workers turned the quiet airstrip into a busy construction zone. Tents, trailers, and mobile equipment are being set up to house as many as 3,000 migrants, with plans to add more beds if needed. The entire camp will be self-contained, with water, electricity, and sewage managed by portable systems.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the location makes escapes unlikely. "If someone tries to run, they'll meet the alligators," he joked. But not everyone is laughing.

Immigration rights groups have called the place inhumane. They say keeping people in tents, especially in the Florida heat and during hurricane season, is unsafe and cruel. One activist said the camp reminds them of similar harsh facilities in the past that caused a lot of suffering.

Environmental groups are also worried. The Everglades are a fragile area that gives clean water to millions of people in South Florida. Building a huge camp there, they argue, could pollute the land and water. Several environmental organizations have even sued the state to stop the project.

Members of the Miccosukee Tribe are speaking out too. Their ancestral land is close to the camp. Tribal member Betty Osceola said the project is an insult to her people and puts sacred land at risk. "This is our home," she said. "We come here to pray. Now they're building a prison next to it."

Despite the criticism, DeSantis defended the project. He said the camp is only temporary and that it won't harm the environment. He also believes it's needed because Florida's jails and law enforcement are overwhelmed.

The camp is expected to cost $450 million a year. Florida will pay first and ask for federal reimbursement later. Officials say they're prepared to evacuate the site quickly if a storm hits.