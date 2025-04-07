"Na Na Na—Now You're Deported!" White House Viral Video Triggers Outrage Over 'Cruel' Immigration Stunt

The Trump administration's deportation controversies took a new sharp turn as the White House stirred controversy on Sunday, April 6, by posting a video showing the deportation of undocumented migrants. The video, shared on its official X account (formerly Twitter), featured the 1983 song "Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)" playing in the background. The footage showed migrants being escorted as the song's chorus—"Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye"—played repeatedly.

The video drew sharp criticism online. Many accused the Trump administration of dehumanizing vulnerable people. Critics pointed to the celebratory tone of the video, calling it unprofessional and cruel. One user wrote, "This is the epitome of disgusting bigotry." Another said, "It would be great if you guys stopped with the dehumanizing posts! It's disgusting."

This latest post follows a series of similar videos from the White House since President Donald Trump returned to office. Last month, a video used Semisonic's "Closing Time" in a similar fashion. The band, who were nominated for a Grammy, said the White House did not have permission and had misunderstood the song's meaning. In February, the official X account shared a clip titled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," showing migrants in restraints. That video also faced heavy backlash.

The White House defended its stance, releasing a statement claiming major progress in border enforcement. According to the statement, only 7,181 illegal migrants were encountered at the southern border in March. This is reportedly a 95% drop from March 2024, under President Joe Biden, and an even larger drop compared to 2023 and 2022.

President Trump, who returned to office earlier this year, has made immigration one of his top priorities. Within weeks, he signed multiple executive orders aimed at ramping up deportations and tightening border control. The administration also launched new crackdowns on work permits and asylum procedures.

While the administration celebrates these changes, public reaction remains sharply divided. On Saturday, April 5, just one day before the video's release, mass protests erupted across the country. Branded "Hands Off!" rallies, the demonstrations took place in all 50 states, covering over 1,200 locations. The protests were organised by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organisations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ activists, and veterans.

Protesters voiced concern over several Trump-era policies. These included plans to shrink the federal government, deport migrants, cut health funding, and reduce protections for transgender individuals. Many also opposed the closure of Social Security field offices and the administration's aggressive trade stance.

A widely shared protest slogan read, "This is what democracy looks like." The events were largely peaceful. ABC News reported no major arrests.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and now a high-profile advisor to the Trump administration, has also drawn criticism. Musk retweeted the White House's deportation video with the caption, "Haha wow," sparking more outrage. His involvement in policy discussions has concerned many activists and watchdog groups.

The public reaction to the deportation videos shows growing discontent over how immigration is being handled—and portrayed. Critics argue that the government's social media approach trivializes serious human rights issues. They say the use of pop songs to highlight deportations crosses a line.

As of now, the White House has not responded to demands for an apology or removal of the video. Meanwhile, the protest movement is gaining momentum, with more rallies being planned for the coming weeks.

Despite sharp political divisions, one thing is clear: the immigration debate is far from over. The White House's latest video has reignited the fire, turning deportation into a viral flashpoint—and leaving many Americans questioning the tone and ethics of their government's messaging.