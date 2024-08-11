What is a Dust Devil? US Female Skydiving Instructor Devrey LaRiccia Chase and Student Kayla Black Killed in Tragic Accident Caused by Intense Whirlwind

A skydiving instructor and her student tragically lost their lives after being caught in a "dust devil" during a routine parachute jump in Riverside County, California. The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Devrey LaRiccia Chase, the instructor, and her student, Kayla Black, also 28. The incident has left the community and the families of the victims in shock and mourning.

The incident occurred during what should have been a typical skydive. According to eyewitness reports, the jump started normally, with both the instructor and her student going through a standard free fall and parachute deployment. However, during the descent, they encountered a dust devil, a sudden and intense whirlwind filled with dust and debris. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office reported that the dust devil caused their parachute to spin uncontrollably, leading to a hard landing. Despite efforts to save her, Kayla Black died two days later in the hospital.

What is a Dust Devil?

A dust devil is a strong, well-formed whirlwind, typically not as destructive as a tornado but still potentially dangerous, especially to skydivers. The National Weather Service describes dust devils as small tornado-like phenomena that form in hot, dry conditions. They can reach several thousand feet in height and are filled with dust and debris, which can create hazardous conditions for anyone caught in their path.

Remembering Kayla Black

Kayla Black's family is devastated by the loss. Her father, Bill Black, described his daughter as having an infectious personality and a love for adventure. "She was always eager to try new activities, and skydiving was one of her passions," he said. "She was already touching lives in her job at Benihana, where she was loved by many regulars. This was her dream, and she was living it to the fullest."

The family remembers Kayla as someone who loved to explore new experiences and was always full of life. Her enthusiasm for life's adventures made her beloved by those who knew her, and her tragic death has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends.

Instructor's Husband Speaks Out

Freddy Chase, the husband of Devrey LaRiccia Chase, expressed his deep sorrow over the accident. He confirmed that his wife was making her final jump of the day when the dust devil struck. "It's heartbreaking. I'm grateful she got to have a last conversation with me, but this is a tragedy I can't put into words," he said. Freddy emphasized that there was no equipment malfunction, and the accident was solely due to the sudden dust devil.

The manager of the skydiving company reiterated that all aspects of the jump were normal until the landing sequence. The interaction with the dust devil caused unexpected turbulence, leading to the fatal crash. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the unpredictable dangers of skydiving.