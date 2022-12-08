Poker Star Caught Using Prosthetic Breasts, Faking Nip-Slip During Live Poker Tournament Months After Cheating Scandal

A poker tournament has sparked controversy after one player appeared to have a wardrobe malfunction live on air. This comes weeks after the tournament was involved in a cheating scandal.

The popular poker player and YouTuber known only as Sashimi was competing in a live stream event this week called 'Max Pain Monday' when the alleged accidental nip-slip happened.

The apparent wardrobe malfunction didn't go unnoticed by commentator Kyle Ravreby, who certainly seemed uncomfortable with the situation. "Sashimi, come on, please," he was heard saying. "I'm looking away from the screen right now - are you, guys? Sashimi, come on, please."

However, it turned out Sashimi was wearing a prosthetic body suit and the breasts that went on display were fake.

Social Media Reactions

The incident garnered mixed reactions from social media users, some of whom praised Sashimi's "distraction" tactic. "This is actually a really good strategy," said one Twitter user, while another commented, "Did she win! That's one hell of a distraction."

Meanwhile, others complained that stunts like this were ruining the show's credibility. Poker player Sherry Pluskota tweeted at Hustler Casino Live to "do better."

Another annoyed Twitter user commented, "Welp it's official and final - @HCLPokerShow is a joke and just objectively awful... There is zero that can be done to fully rebuild credibility."

Hustler Casino Live Owners Address Controversy

Hustler Casino Live owners Ryan Feldman and Nick Vertucci also commented on the controversy. "Pretty sure it's a body suit / gag. But FN brilliant. Had me fooled," Vertucci said.

However, Feldman expressed some regret about the incident, saying he wouldn't have let it happen if he'd known about it.

"In hindsight I wish I knew what sashimi was doing & that THAT might happen. Didn't know til it happened. I wish I vetoed it," he said.

"But most people will find it entertaining and innocent, even though it might be in bad taste and def unnecessary," he added. "Didn't know in advance what was going on and that could happen. But not sure it's that big a deal. Either way, we care a ton about poker and want to grow it a lot."

'Vibrating Ring' Cheating Scandal



Hustler Casino Live was rocked by a cheating scandal in October when a player accused another competitor of wearing a vibrating device help them win - and has now found itself at the centre of some unwanted attention once again.



Robbi Jade Lew, a poker newcomer, was accused of conning veteran player Garrett Adelstein out of $296,000 (Â£240,000) after supposedly using a device in her ring "that simply vibrates to indicate you have the best hand." Lew was accused of using the device to call Adelstein's bluff and going all-in with a weak hand.