Swiss tennis star Roger Federer opened up and provided insights on his retirement plans ahead of the must-win fixture against arch-rival Novak Djokovic to be played on November 14. The 38-year-old tennis great has reportedly stated that for the last few years he felt that his fans come to see a match thinking it will be the last one of the 20-time Grand Slam winner. The Swiss tennis giant went on to add that he appreciates the fans for being behind him always.

"It really feels like a lot of these fans come out and maybe feel like it's maybe the last time they see me. I feel like it's been that way for a few years now, but I keep going and I appreciate them always being behind me, to be honest," Federer was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

The 38-year-old tennis player is slated to face Novak Djokovic in their final round-robin fixture of this year's ATP Finals. Federer lost the first match of the tournament to Dominic Thiem who defeated him 7-5, 7-5. World number two Djokovic aslo could not overcome the challenge of the Austrian tennis player as he lost in a three-set thriller.

Tennis fans all over the world had witnessed a historic match played between Federer and Djokovic this year at the Wimbledon final. The match went on for a five-set thriller as both the players were at their best on that day. Though Djokovic emerged as the victorious and lifted the coveted trophy, the way Federer played throughout the match drew a lot of praises from fans all over the world.

This time around the duo will meet for the 49th time against each other. Previously, the Swiss great has won 22 matches whereas the 'Joker' has won 26. It will be another treat for tennis fans all over the world as they will not get many chances to witness the two greats playing against each other in future.