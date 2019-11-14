Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer face each other in the ATP World Tour finals after they had an epic showdown in 2019 Wimbledon final earlier this year. This will be the 49th time when these two legends go head-to-head.

Both Djokovic and Federer suffered big blows as they lost against Dominic Thiem who cemented his place in semi-finals. Thiem became the first player in history to defeat both Djokovic and Federer in the same round-robin group at the ATP Finals.

The equation is simple here, only one of the two can make it to the semi-finals. Roger Federer, six-time ATP World Tour winner, has made it to the semi-finals in 15 of his 16 appearances at the tournament. "I'm excited playing against him," Federer said ahead of his encounter against Djokovic. "I think I need to focus on my game, what I do best. And regardless of what I need to do, I just hope I play well."

When asked about 2019 Wimbledon final's heartbreak, Federer said, "I think it's all flushed away from my side. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. I wasn't hoping for him not to be in my section or in my draw. I didn't hope I was never going to play him again. Actually, it's good for me to play him again, and maybe that all helps to get a chance to get him back or whatever it is. But at the end of the day, I'm here for the ATP World Tour finals and not because of the Wimbledon finals."

Djokovic was also asked if 2019 Wimbledon final will have any impact on Federer's game, he said, "I will not expect it, to be honest, because Roger's experience and mental strength has been almost unprecedented, you know. He's one of the greatest players ever to hold the racket. Maybe, maybe not. I don't know. But I don't want to think about that or expect that, because I want to rely on really what I do well and try to execute that."

Out of the 49 meetings between Djokovic and Federer, the 32-year-old Serbian has emerged victorious on 26 occasions while Federer winning 22 times.

Djokovic vs Federer: Where To Watch?

Viewers in USA can watch this tennis match on ESPN whereas viewers in Singapore can switch to Starhub (Supersports) to watch Djokovic vs Federer. Indian viewers can watch the match on Sony ESPN.