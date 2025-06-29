What is Canada's Digital Services Tax and Why It Sparked a Trade War With US?

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada reached a boiling point this week as President Donald Trump abruptly ended trade negotiations in response to Canada's Digital Services Tax (DST). Trump described the tax as "a direct and blatant attack" on American businesses and warned that new tariffs on Canadian goods would be imposed within a week.

Canada confirmed it will enforce the DST starting Monday, following months of tense discussions. The tax was introduced under the Trudeau government in June 2024 and applies a 3% levy on revenue earned by large digital firms—particularly those with over €750 million in global revenue and more than $20 million in Canadian digital sales. This move primarily targets major US tech firms like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Uber, with retroactive application to January 2022, creating a US$2 billion bill due by the end of June.

Under Canadian law, companies are required to register with the Canada Revenue Agency by January 31, 2025, and file returns by June 30, 2025. Penalties include fines of $20,000 per year for failure to register, and late filing could result in additional financial penalties of up to 5% plus 1% monthly interest.

Trump reacted strongly, ending trade discussions and stating on social media that Canada would regret its decision. He asserted, "We have such power over Canada. They were foolish to do it." Trump insisted Canada would eventually retract the tax but made clear he was indifferent to their decision.

The tax has long been a sore point for US policymakers who claim it unfairly singles out American digital companies. Industry leaders welcomed Trump's firm approach. Matt Schruers of the Computer & Communications Industry Association praised the administration's move, saying it protected US digital exports from discriminatory treatment.

In response to the DST, tech companies have started passing costs to Canadian customers. Google, for example, introduced a "Canada DST Fee" of 2.5% on ads purchased in the country.

Despite US pressure, Canada remains resolute. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne confirmed the government is moving forward, and Prime Minister Mark Carney stated negotiations will continue but only on Canada's terms.

Canada relies heavily on trade with the US, with nearly 80% of its exports heading south. It is also America's top foreign supplier of oil, uranium, steel, and electricity. The highly integrated auto sector could be significantly affected by any new tariffs.

This dispute is not isolated. The US had earlier initiated consultations under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement regarding the DST. Canadian business groups have warned of potential harm to both economies if the situation escalates.