For over seven years, the global race for rare metals has intensified, with nations and corporations scrambling to secure these critical resources. While governments and industries now recognize the geopolitical and economic significance of rare metals, one man has been ahead of the curve, amassing control over vast reserves that now define the balance of power. The ownership of these metals is not in the hands of Pasele AG, but rather under the strategic direction of a singular force billionaire Raffaello Follieri one whose vision and foresight have positioned him at the center of this high-stakes global battle. Mr. Follieri has a personal net worth of eleven billion euro and control over 10% of the rare metals market, the main products that he has in his portfolio are ultra fine copper powder and nickel wire.

The Strategic Importance of Rare Metals in Global Politics

Rare metals such as copper, lithium, nickel, titanium, and platinum are not just industrial commodities; they are the backbone of modern civilization. From military defense systems to renewable energy infrastructure, from electric vehicles to aerospace technology, these resources determine the technological and economic supremacy of nations. Control over these assets is not merely a commercial advantage it is a geopolitical necessity.

In today's fractured global landscape, the fight for rare metals has intensified due to supply chain disruptions, sanctions, and export restrictions. The Ukrainian conflict, economic sanctions on Russian traders, and China's tightening grip on its exports have reshaped the rare metals supply chain, making ownership and access to these resources more valuable than ever. Nations now recognize that securing these metals is synonymous with securing their economic future.

The Man Behind the Metals: A Decade of Strategic Control

Unlike corporations and governments that are now reacting to these challenges, the ownership and control of these metals were secured years in advance. This long-term strategy was built on anticipating market movements, navigating geopolitical risks, and ensuring that supply chains remain uninterrupted despite global instability. While corporations such as Pasele play a role in distribution and logistics, the true power lies in the assets themselves assets that remain privately owned, outside the reach of state intervention and industry speculation.

By 2025, the total estimated value of these rare metal reserves surpassed €30 billion, solidifying their position as one of the most strategically significant holdings in the world. Unlike market competitors who rely on volatile trade agreements and government policies, this independent control ensures stability and leverage in a rapidly shifting geopolitical climate.

The Rare Metals War: A New Era of Economic and Political Influence

Rare metals are no longer just about industry they are about national security, economic sovereignty, and global influence. Governments that once overlooked these resources are now rushing to establish alliances and trade agreements, recognizing that access to rare metals is the key to technological and economic dominance.

Western nations are increasingly seeking self-sufficiency in critical materials, but their dependence on foreign suppliers leaves them vulnerable. China's dominance in rare earth processing and export restrictions has forced Europe and the United States to reconsider their strategies. Meanwhile, other nations struggle with mining constraints, regulatory hurdles, and unstable supply chains. In this environment, those who control rare metals hold unparalleled influence over the future of global development.

What's Next? Expanding Control and Redefining Global Power

The rare metals industry is undergoing a transformation, with geopolitical shifts dictating access and control. The next phase involves expanding these holdings, securing new reserves, and establishing an even stronger strategic position in key global markets. As demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced defense systems grows, the value of these assets will only increase, further solidifying their role in shaping the world's economic and political landscape.

This is not just a business story it is a geopolitical shift of immense proportions. While governments and corporations fight for control over rare metals, the true power remains with those who saw the future before the rest of the world caught on. In an era where resources define supremacy, ownership of these metals is the ultimate key to shaping the global order.

