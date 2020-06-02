Parents in the United Kingdom have been balancing work with children's online classes even as they manage struggles stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. But not anymore. Children have started returning to schools as lockdown ends in the UK. Educationists are recommending the operation of something called a 'bubble system', which is a smart distancing system for schools in England.

Parents already know that younger children staying two meters apart on their own are far from reality. Hence it is recommended that they only mix in the same small groups every day.

How It Works

Andrea Parker, lead head teacher of three London primary schools in Bonneville, Jessop and Stockwell, explains how the 'bubbles' system works. She says that there would be a maximum of 15 children in a class, that is to be seen as a bubble, reports the Express.

In reception classes (classes children go to at the age of four or five), Parker says there would be around eight children in each bubble. "It's not just about the size of the bubble, it's about the dynamics of the bubble as well," she said adding that children were people as well.

They would use more of their outdoor spaces for reception classes as they will be working in smaller groups. In addition to this they would remove all soft furnishings, activities such as climbing frames would be like one bubble at a time and will be cleaned before another bubble can use it.

Staggered Day

A system of staggered drop-off and pick-up is done so that it keeps children and their parents or carers safe as not so many people get grouped in an area at a time.

"We've got lines painted at the entrance a two-metre distance from the boundary of the school for drop-off," said Parker. "The bubble lead will be there for 15 minutes, and will then take her group through a marked route to their room."

There will also be 10 minutes for parents to leave that street, while it will act as waiting time for any latecomers in that time frame. It will be a "staggered day" throughout the day. "At home time, it's the same in reverse, with staggered home times," Parker said.

For parents and kids, reopening of schools would mean a return to normalcy after a tough few months.