What is B30A? Nvidia Prepares New, More Powerful Blackwell-Based AI Chip for China

US-based semiconductor giant Nvidia is developing a new artificial intelligence chip for the Chinese market, sources familiar with the matter revealed. The processor, known internally as the B30A, will be based on Nvidia's latest Blackwell architecture and is expected to be more powerful than the H20 chip currently approved for sale in China.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled last week that Washington may allow more advanced chips to be exported to China. However, approval remains uncertain as U.S. lawmakers continue to express concerns about providing Beijing with access to high-performance AI technology.

The B30A will reportedly use a single-die design, offering roughly half the computing power of Nvidia's flagship B300, which uses a dual-die configuration. Despite the scaled-down performance, the chip will feature high-bandwidth memory and Nvidia's NVLink interconnect, similar to the H20 but built on newer technology.

Although the final specifications are not yet confirmed, Nvidia aims to deliver samples of the chip to Chinese clients for testing as early as next month. In a statement, the company said it regularly evaluates new products to remain competitive "to the extent governments allow," emphasizing that all offerings comply fully with regulatory approvals.

China accounted for about 13% of Nvidia's revenue last year, making it a critical market despite heavy restrictions. In July, the U.S. allowed Nvidia to resume sales of the H20, which had been halted earlier this year. Trump later suggested that future Nvidia chips for China could come with "30% to 50% off" in computing power compared to flagship models, calling the H20 "obsolete."

The question of how much AI hardware China should access remains one of the most sensitive issues in U.S.-China trade relations. Nvidia has argued that continued engagement with Chinese firms is necessary to prevent them from switching entirely to local rivals like Huawei, which is rapidly improving its chip capabilities.

Chinese state media have recently raised security concerns about Nvidia's chips, warning local companies about potential risks. Nvidia has denied those claims, saying its hardware contains no hidden vulnerabilities.

Alongside the B30A, Nvidia is also preparing another China-specific chip, the RTX6000D, designed mainly for AI inference tasks. This processor, also based on Blackwell architecture, will have reduced specifications to comply with U.S. export thresholds. Small batches are expected to reach Chinese clients by September.