What Are Vampire Viruses? Know Everything About the Viruses Found First Time in Maryland

Scientists in Maryland have made an extraordinary discovery by observing what they call 'vampire viruses' for the first time. These unique viruses attach themselves to other viruses, exploiting them to reproduce. This observation challenges long-held beliefs about how viruses function.

Under a powerful microscope, a team of researchers at a Maryland laboratory witnessed an unprecedented viral interaction. This interaction involves a peculiar relationship between two viruses, termed a 'satellite' and 'helper' viral connection.

The researchers focused their attention on a strain of bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria. They observed this virus latching onto a soil-borne virus at a specific point where the capsid joins the tail of the virus. Lead biologist Tagide de Carvalho expressed her surprise, saying, "When I saw it, I was like, 'I can't believe this. No one has ever seen a bacteriophage – or any other virus – attach to another virus.'"

This relationship between two viruses, the satellite and the helper, is unusual. The satellite virus relies on the helper virus for support throughout its life cycle. The research team examined a sample of satellite bacteriophage, infecting bacterial cells, and a species of Streptomyces bacterium found in soil acting as the helper.

Satellite virus

The team discovered a satellite virus in their sample, named MiniFlayer, lacking the gene for integration. This inability to integrate into a host cell's DNA means the satellite must rely on its helper, MindFlayer, every time it enters a host cell to survive.

Experimental observations revealed that 80% of the helper viruses had a satellite virus bound at the 'neck,' though direct proof of the significance of this binding remains unconfirmed. However, Professor Ivan Erill from the field of biological sciences suggested that this attachment might be essential for simultaneous entry into a cell.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges conventional understanding of viral behavior and sheds new light on how viruses replicate and interact with one another. The research opens up new avenues for exploring the complex relationships between different types of viruses.