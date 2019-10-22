There have been a lot of reports about the many rules the royals have to follow. These rules and regulations may sound eccentric but they have to be followed when the Queen is around. The members of the royal family are expected to be a certain way and eliminate the usage of certain words. The list of restrictions goes on.

Queen Elizabeth is a stickler for perfection and rules. According to Us Weekly, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are restricted from using words like "toilet", "perfume" and "couch". Instead, they are expected to be using words like "lavatory", "scent" and "sofa".

Being a royal and following strict rules all go hand in hand. The queen has also made sure she excludes wedges from being used in the household. However, the Duchess makes sure she wears trendy shoes and outfits during her public appearances. In September 2019, Meghan was seen sporting some wonderful outfits during her visit to South Africa along with Prince Harry and son Archie who is five months old. Apart from these set of rules, the queen has also made it a point that none addresses the members of the family with their abbreviated names. For instance, Kate must be addressed and called Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

It is a ritual in the royal household that the queen will approve of the gowns before the weddings. Both Kate and Meghan's wedding gowns had to be approved by Queen Elizabeth before the grand occasion. According to an article published in Us Weekly, the queen is particular about not having garlic in any of the delicacies. It is also said that she prefers and insists on women of the household keep their nails very natural. Nail paints of the colour pale pink or even clear polish would suffice. A source told Us Weekly, "She's seeing a more mature, responsible side of Harry, and she's really impressed with how Meghan's upped her game." According to sources, the queen shares a special bond with the Duchess of Cambridge.