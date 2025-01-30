West Virginia Pharmacist Kills Husband by Injecting Him with Insulin to Keep Him from Finding Out About Her $2M Ponzi Scheme

A former West Virginia pharmacist was convicted of killing her husband of 19 years by injecting him with insulin in a bid to keep him from finding out about a $2 million Ponzi scheme she masterminded

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, a jury in Raleigh County found Natalie Cochran guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of her husband, Michael Cochran, 38, as reported by CBS News.

Cochran burst into tears when she heard the guilty verdict, which the jury reached in two hours. She is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2020 to federal wire fraud and money laundering, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Cochran Posed as a Government Contractor and Duped Investors of Millions, Then Spent the Money on Real Estate, Jewelry and a Sports Car

From 2017 to 2019, prosecutors said she ran a $2 million Ponzi scheme, posing as a government contractor and defrauding investors out of millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Instead of investing money investors gave her, prosecutors said she used the money to buy real estate, jewelry and a 1965 Shelby Cobra, the U.S. Attorney said. She was also ordered to pay nearly $2.6 million in restitution.

Prosecutors: Cochran Killed Husband After He Became Suspicious, She Had to Either 'Come Clean or Take Him Out'

During her murder trial, prosecutors said Cochran killed her husband when he became suspicious about a government contract business they owned, Court TV reported.

Prosecutor Ashley Acord argued that Michael Cochran was growing increasingly worried about money he was expecting from the business, which Natalie Cochran was going to be unable to produce. Natalie Cochran had to either "come clean or take him out," Acord argued.

On the day Michael Cochran died, she told friends he wasn't feeling well. When friends urged her to take him to the hospital, Natalie Cochran said she would let him "sleep it off." He died five days later.

Her conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. On Jan. 30, the jury will decide whether Cochran will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.