West Virginia Mother Arranged for Ex-Boyfriend Police Chief to Rape Teenage Stepdaughter for $100

A woman from Fayette County, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking charges after admitting she received $100 in exchange for allowing a police chief to rape her stepdaughter while he was on duty.

Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. She reportedly arranged for at least two sexual encounters between her 17-year-old stepdaughter and former Gauley Bridge Police Chief Larry Allen Clay, Jr in 2020.

Naylor-Legg Offered Towels to Her Stepdaughter After the Rape

In the first instance, Naylor-Legg received $100 in payment and the second time, she was promised $50 but never received the money. The case against Naylor-Legg started when the 17-year-old girl told a federal investigator in September and October 2020 that Naylor-Legg struck the alleged deal with Clay several months earlier.

Clay allegedly raped the girl twice in June 2020, U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent Brian Morris wrote in a sworn affidavit. On the first occasion, he allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex on him before raping her on the police vehicle, according to the affidavit, as reported by Boston.com. He then allegedly paid Naylor-Legg, who was present during the entire encounter, and left.

Later that month, the three went to a police substation inside a city-owned community center, authorities said. As Clay allegedly raped the teen, Naylor-Legg told the girl to "let him" finish, court documents state.

When it was over, Naylor-Legg gave her towels to clean herself, the affidavit says, and Clay allegedly failed to pay before leaving. After interviewing the teenager months later, investigators found the towels at the substation where she said they had left them. Investigators had forensic scientists with the West Virginia State Police test the towels. They contained DNA from both the girl and Clay, court records state.

Naylor-Legg Threatened to Kick the Teen Out of the House, Said The Family Needed the Funds

Naylor-Legg also took photos of the girl's breasts and buttocks and, at times, directed the teenager to take the same kinds of pictures of herself, Morris wrote in his affidavit. Naylor-Legg then sent them to Clay and unnamed "other individuals," who allegedly paid her for the images using the mobile service Cash App, the documents add.

The teenage stepdaughter said she was threatened with being kicked out of the house if she refused to have sex with Clay. "Naylor-Legg told plaintiff that she needed to have sexual intercourse with Chief Clay in exchange for money because the family needed the funds to keep the utilities on in their home," the complaint states.

Naylor-Legg faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for December. Clay is charged with sex trafficking a minor using coercion and conspiracy. Clay, who was 57 at the time of his March arrest. pleaded not guilty in May; his trial is scheduled for November