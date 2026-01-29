West Virginia Man Who Fatally Stabbed Man, Then Staged Murder as a Car Accident, Sentenced

A Morgantown man who murdered a man and then attempted to stage the crime to make it look like a car accident, has learned his fate.

Chance Williams, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, in November 2022.

As reported by WDTV, Judge Michael Simms handed down the sentence Wednesday morning in Monongalia County Circuit Court after a jury found Williams guilty in the stabbing death of Corbin this past November.

Williams and Corbin Had a 'Tumultuous' Relationship, He Had Previously Beaten Up the Victim in the Past

On November 15, 2022, deputies responded to a car accident on Greenbag Road near the intersection of Luckey Lane and found Corbin in the driver's seat of the car crashed into a ditch. However, deputies said Corbin had multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and torso.

When deputies went to Corbin's home to inform his mother of his death, she told police about the pair's "tumultuous relationship" and said that Williams had beaten up her son in the past.

Deputies Found Blood on William's Front Door, Clothing

When the deputies went to Williams' home, they found blood on the front door and on clothing believed to have been worn during the murder. They also recovered the murder weapon.

Williams' mother told investigators her son confessed to killing Corbin and that he "had a knife in his possession that he was scaring the family with early [that] morning." A warrant was then issued for Williams' arrest, and U.S. marshals found him on November 25, 2022.

Williams will have to spend 10 years behind bars before becoming parole eligible. But, he has been incarcerated since November 2022 and will get credit for time served, officials say.