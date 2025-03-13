Wendy Williams' Niece Accused of 'Kidnapping' TV Star from Assisted Living Facility

Manhattan's Coterie assisted living facility has accused Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, of unlawfully taking the former talk show host out to dinner. The facility, where Williams has been staying, filed a police report claiming Finnie broke the rules by removing her aunt without permission.

Finnie visited Williams at the $18,000-per-month Lenox Hill facility earlier this week. She then took her to an Italian restaurant in NoHo for dinner. Shortly after their departure, the facility contacted the NYPD and reported that Finnie had "evaded staff" to take Williams out of the building.

Williams has been undergoing psychiatric evaluation at the facility. According to reports, she was not permitted to leave the memory unit without elevator access from the fifth floor. However, staff at Coterie stated that an employee escorted Williams and her niece to the lobby and even opened the Uber door for them.

The situation has sparked confusion, as Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrisey's attorney, previously stated that the former TV host has no restrictions at the facility. Finnie later shared her side of the story, explaining that they had returned from dinner when police arrived.

"I was told that, at some point, the police were called because Coterie claimed I took my aunt without any confirmation or approval," Finnie said.

Williams, visibly upset, called the incident "unbelievable." She expressed frustration, stating, "Clearly they are lying to me, saying I can go out and do what I want. This is my niece Alex. She just flew in from Miami. I just came from the hospital, so we are going out to celebrate."

Finnie reassured the public that both she and Williams were fine. "We're good, we're back in one piece," she said. Williams criticized the facility, adding, "These people are going to plead their case, but I don't hear it."

The duo dined at Max Tucci's restaurant on Wednesday night. A source told Page Six that Williams looked "great" in a Gucci bomber jacket. "She had a super time, kept writing in her journal, and looked great," the source added.

The former talk show host was assigned a court-ordered guardian after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative disease that affects memory. She has been living on the facility's fifth floor since the diagnosis.

Williams' brother, Tommy Williams, later told Us Weekly that his sister is in "great shape mentally and physically." However, concerns about her well-being have been mounting. This week, Williams was taken to the hospital by ambulance after she reportedly dropped a note from her window reading, "Help! Wendy!" while frantically waving.

In a surprising live call to "Good Day New York" on Tuesday, Williams assured host Rosanna Scotto that she had passed a mental evaluation "with flying colors."

The latest incident has raised further questions about Williams' condition and the level of control over her personal freedom. Fans and close family members continue to express concern over her guardianship and the treatment she is receiving at the facility.

As the situation unfolds, representatives for Williams have yet to issue an official statement.