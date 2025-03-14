Wendy Williams' Brother Demands Her Release as She Returns to Assisted Living Facility After Wellness Check: "She Is in Great Shape"

Wendy Williams has returned to her assisted living facility in New York City after being taken to the hospital on Monday. Authorities conducted a wellness check before she was transported by ambulance.

A recent photo shows Williams, 60, smiling near her window, dressed in a Versace bathrobe. The former talk show host currently resides in a memory care unit while fighting against her court-ordered guardianship. Despite being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, Williams insists she is not incapacitated.

Her brother, Tommy Williams, spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday, stating, "She is in great shape mentally and physically. Let her out." Wendy has been under legal guardianship since 2022, which controls her finances and healthcare decisions.

On Monday, Williams threw a handwritten note out of her window pleading for help. The note read, "Help! Wendy!!" She was later photographed being taken to Lenox Hill Hospital. Medical professionals performed a psychological examination, known as a "capacity test," to assess her mental state. According to TMZ, she scored "10 out of 10" on the test, confirming her awareness and cognitive ability.

Her brother believes this evaluation proves her competency. "Now she has direction and understanding of her abilities. This is a win for Wendy," Tommy said. "She did this herself. It shows she is thinking clearly."

Ginalia Monterrosa, a close friend of Wendy, accompanied her to the hospital and has been advocating for her. Monterrosa sent a letter to Adult Protective Services, urging them to investigate what she describes as "troubling circumstances" surrounding Wendy's care. She is part of the Connect Care Advisory Group and stated that Wendy's inner circle is "figuring out the next steps."

Williams has been vocal about her situation. She recently called into The Breakfast Club and Good Day New York and is scheduled to appear on The View Friday. It remains unclear if her appearance will be in person or via phone.

Monterrosa insists Wendy is not incapacitated and should not be in a guardianship. She revealed that Wendy does not have access to a cell phone and can only make outgoing calls from a landline. "We want her in an unrestricted environment, where she can go out, see friends, have a phone, and live freely," Monterrosa said. "Right now, she is isolated. She needs the freedom to have a normal life."

In January, Wendy and her niece, Alex Finnie, called into The Breakfast Club to address concerns about her condition. She compared her guardianship to a "prison" and denied any cognitive impairment. "Do I seem that way?" she asked. She also claimed she had only $15 in her possession and that her cats were gone. "My life is messed up," she said. "I feel like I'm in prison."

Following these revelations, her supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 for legal fees and personal expenses. "Wendy has been unjustly placed under guardianship despite her strong will to live independently," the campaign statement read.

Recently, Finnie took Wendy out to dinner at an Italian restaurant in NoHo. The facility accused her of "kidnapping" Wendy and reported the incident to the NYPD. This contradicts previous claims from Wendy's guardian's attorney, who stated that she had no restrictions on leaving the facility.

Williams described the accusations as "unbelievable." She added, "They tell me I can go out, but then they report it as an issue. This is my niece. We just went out to celebrate."

For now, Wendy remains in the facility, continuing her fight for freedom.