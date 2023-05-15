WEi Cancels All Concerts in Latin America Except Mexico City; OUI Entertainment Reveals Why

WEi has canceled their pre-scheduled concerts in various Latin American cities, OUI Entertainment revealed recently. The entertainment company released an official statement on Monday explaining the reason for the cancellation of these concerts. The band members -- Daehyeon, Donghan, Junseo, Seokhwa, and Yongha -- will only perform in Mexico City.

The six-member K-pop boy band was preparing for the Latin American leg of their second world tour, PASSION, when they faced unexpected challenges. According to their agency, the concert tour was scheduled to begin next month. But they cannot perform because of issues with the local concert promotion company, MC Entertainment.

OUI Entertainment stated that they could not proceed with the concert promotion company for this tour. So, the agency is canceling all the pre-scheduled concerts in Latin America except for Mexico City. The live onstage musical performance in the Latin American city will be held on June 4.

Here is the Complete Statement by OUI Entertainment:

Hello, This is OUI Entertainment. We want to announce WEi 2ND WORLD TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA CONCERT cancelation. Please be informed that "WEi 2ND WORLD TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA CONCERT" has been canceled except for the Mexico City concert scheduled on June 4, 2023. We requested visa issuance and other matters that had to be checked in advance to ensure smooth performance. Nevertheless, we were asked to proceed with the concert without issuing a proper visa and to perform in an open-air venue. Furthermore, some notices were not negotiated with OUI Entertainment before uploading. Although we tried to proceed with the performance through continuous consultation, we have judged that it would be difficult to proceed with MC Entertainment for this tour. As a result, we decided to cancel all of the following concerts, except for the Mexico City concert scheduled on June 4, 2023. MEXICO, MERIDA

MEXICO, MONTERREY

EL SALVADOR, SAN SALVADOR

COSTA RICA, SAN JOSE

BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA, CARACAS

PUERTO RICO, CAGUAS If you purchased tickets for the concerts listed above, please request a refund and cancellation from MC Entertainment. OUI Entertainment and Needslab Global&Culture do not have the authority to issue a refund, but we will check to ensure refund and cancellation for all ticket holders. Refund Inquiries: Mcentertainmentpr@yahoo.com Thank you for your love and support to WEi, and we sincerely apologize to the fans looking forward to the concert.

During their first world tour, WEi performed for their fans in Japan, Thailand, Canada, and the US. The second world tour kicked off from Tokyo on April 21, followed by a performance in Osaka on April 23. The US leg of this tour will kick off from New York City on May 24. The boy band members will perform in Chicago on May 25, Denver on May 28, San Francisco on May 30, and Los Angeles on May 31.