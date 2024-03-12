Wedding Impossible Episode 5 Recap, Review, Reactions

Wedding Impossible episode 5 aired on tvN on Monday (March 11) at 8:50 pm KST. It featured the romantic journey of Lee Ji Han and Na Ah Jung. The fifth episode also featured the wedding plans of Lee Do Han. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV or streamed it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The fifth episode of Wedding Impossible featured big revelations and political moves. It began by featuring a pleasant conversation between Lee Do Han and his former lover. The viewers can look forward to the backstory of this ex-couple in the upcoming weeks.

For Ji Han and Ah Jung, it was a mischievous night. The female lead tried talking her future brother-in-law to his house. Since he didn't remember his security password, she had to take him home. He gave her a piggy ride and tried to impress her on their way home.

The Unpleasant Truth

Ji Han starts acting out by confronting Ah Jung for kidnapping him. When she shows the video of him at night, he feels embraced and tries to delete the clip from her phone. Do Han reaches out to the female lead when she is engaged in a silly fight with her future brother-in-law. Ah Jung apologizes to her friend for keeping him waiting outside.

The female lead told her friend that she could show up to register their marriage because she was busy with something else. She promises him that it will not take long to execute their plan. Ji Han overhears their conversation and becomes curious about their plan. He asks them to explain everything. But they ignore him.

The Family Meeting

Ah Jung joins Ji Han and Do Han on a trip to the funeral house. They meet grandfather and Yoon Chae Won in front of the funeral home, where Mr. Hyun introduces the female lead to his daughter as her future daughter-in-law. Later, Chairman Hyun's secretary tells the female lead about the accident that killed Ji-han's mother. After hearing everything about Ji Han's childhood, she feels sorry for him.

Reporter Kang Ik Jun creates a scene in front of the funeral house when the onscreen couple was on their way back home. Do Han takes his grandfather and Chae Won back home. Ji Han accompanies Ah Jung, and soon, they see the reporter chasing them. The female lead manages to get rid of the reporter. She goes back to the funeral home with Ji Han and apologizes to his mother for being a fake daughter-in-law.

Reviews and Reactions

Ah Jeong and Ji Han do childish things by making eye contact and start avoiding each other. They are actually chaotic enemies to lovers for a couple of years.

LOL!! I thought they were going to give us a good singing scene of Ji Han but again he's the most unserious.

I like how she told him, "I'm the driver, just trust me." Because Ji Han has always handled things alone. and I think this kind of has a double meaning of how Ah Jung will be helping him depend on her and trust her.

Episode 6 is all about them getting feelings for each other and realizing. w

We are getting confessions because we have only 12 episodes. So it's definitely confessions at the end of the episode.