Wedding Impossible Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Wedding Impossible episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (April 2) at 8:50 pm KST. It is based on a webtoon of the same name scripted by Song Jung Won and illustrated by Lee Chung. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Wedding Impossible is a romantic comedy-drama starring Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, and Bae Yoon Kyung. It premiered on tvN on Monday (February 26) at 8:50 pm KST. The first episode introduced Jeon Jong Seo as an unknown actress named Na Ah Jung. Kim Do Wan appeared as her fake husband, Lee Do Han, and Moon Sang Min portrayed her future brother-in-law, Lee Ji Han.

Here is everything about Wedding Impossible episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Wedding Impossible Episode 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Studio Dragon developed the story for this mini-series, and screenwriter Park Seul Gi wrote the script with Oh Hye Won. Kwon Young Il directed the show, and Studio 329 produced it. The supporting casts include Kwon Hae Hyo, Park Ah In, Hong In, Kim Ye Won, Kim Soo Jin, Kim Kwang Kyu, Kim Young Hoon, and Seo Woo Jin.

A teaser video for the mini-series features the heartbreaking moments between Na Ah Jung and Lee Ji Han. Actor Moon Sang Min dished about his character in the mini-series and asked the viewers to closely observe the depth of Ji Han's actions in the drama.

"My original character is a cold and reckless figure. Since a drama is long, I wanted to make a distinction. From the moment [Ji Han's] feelings change, the depths of his actions change, so please check this through the drama," the cast member shared.