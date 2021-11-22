Waukesha Horror an Act of Domestic Terrorism Over Rittenhouse Acquittal? Frenzy Over 'Jay Brooks' Facebook Page

A speeding SUV that rammed into a crowd at an annual holiday parade cost 5 people their lives. Forty other people, many of whom are reportedly kids, were injured in the incident that took place in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 21. The man behind the wheels responsible for the terrible tragedy was identified as Darrell Edward Brooks J, 39. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie and sported a beard and mustache at the time of the accident.

The suspect, Darrell Edward Brooks J, who is currently in the custody of the police, is a rapper who goes by the name, Mathboi Fly on Facebook. He also operates another account on Facebook by the name Jay Brooks. An article about Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal shared on his account kicked off a series of bizarre speculations on social media. Netizens were left wondering if there's a possible connection between the two incidents.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted on Friday, November 19 of charges stemming from Kenosha shootings. His acquittal had given way to protests and demonstrations in multiple cities across the US, some of which even turned violent. Brooks had shared an article about the verdict with facepalm emoji and had expressed his thoughts about the same in the comments section. He didn't seem a bit surprised by the decision. Twitterati took no time in weaving theories connecting the Wisconsin tragedy to Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal based on the post.

'The Wisconsin attack was done as a response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse'

Some dubbed the Waukesha tragedy as an act of "domestic terrorism" deemed it a response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Others played on a geographical angle in finding a link between the two incidents.

"5 dead in Waukesha because Kyle Rittenhouse refused to get murdered," one person tweeted.