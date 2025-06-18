Waterford Township Man Kills Fiancée Because She was 'Driving a Wedge Between Him and His Roommate'

A 25-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he fatally stabbed his fiancée because she was "driving a wedge between him and his roommate."

Seth Thomas Martin called 911 in Waterford Township, a Detroit suburb, around 3:41 p.m. on Friday, saying he had stabbed his 33-year-old fiancée Mallory Myers to death.

Martin Said He Stabbed Myers in the Neck First to Make it Quick



When officers arrived at the scene, they met Martin at the front door with blood on his arms. He was immediately taken into custody. Inside the residence, officers found Myers deceased. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Monday charged Martin with first-degree murder.

During an arraignment hearing on Monday, prosecutors presented additional evidence against Martin. Prosecutors said Martin told investigators he and Myers were laying in bed together – she was on her phone – when Martin took out a knife and stabbed her five to ten times.

When he called 911, dispatchers asked Martin to apply pressure on the victim's wounds, but he said he couldn't because there were too many, a detective told the court. "Seth stated 'she's right next to me — she's not doing good.' Seth told dispatch he stabbed Mallory in 'the neck, the chest, arm a couple times,'" the detective said.

Martin Said He Fantasized About Killing Myers Early On in the Relationship

Martin also told the dispatcher that he stabbed Myers in the neck first because he "wanted it to take less time," said prosecutors. He also allegedly said he had fantasized about killing Myers with a knife "early on in their relationship," prosecutors allege. As for the motive, he said he felt "she was driving a wedge between him and his roommate," cops said.

"Mallory Myers wasn't a statistic. Her life had purpose, and she should be with us still. We intend to bring Mallory's killer to justice," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Martin is in the Oakland County Jail without bond. His next court date is slated for June 27.