Scientists have confirmed that water particles are mysteriously disappearing from the surface of Mars. As per scientists, who took part in this recent study, the process of water disappearance on the Red Planet is happening faster than previously thought and this finding is expected to reshape human understanding about the water distribution on Mars.

An unexpected discovery

It should be noted that the process of water disappearance on Mars is also not in line with past observations regarding the rate of water evaporation. On Mars, the gradual disappearance of water happens when sunlight turns water molecules into the hydrogen and oxygen atoms. As the water gets breaks down, weak gravity that prevails on Mars becomes unable to keep hold off them, and they get disappeared in space.

Now, the speed of this process has fastened, and it indicates that the planet could lose more water than previously thought. The new discovery published in Journal Science reveals that the fiding was made using the Trace Gas Orbiter mission that was sent to the Red Planet, onboard the Exomars mission launched by the ESA.

In their study report, scientists who took part in this study also noted that the atmosphere of Mars contains up to 100 times more water vapour than the planet's temperature should actually allow.

Liquid water on Mars?

A few weeks back, a team of Italian scientists had suggested that they have found evidence of liquid water in the polar ice caps of Mars. After this mindblowing discovery, several space experts suggested that it could be the first step to discover alien life on the Red Planet.

Interestingly, a few months back, NASA chief scientist Dr Jim Green had predicted that alien life will be discovered on Mars within 2021. He also made it clear that humanity is not prepared enough to accept the realities surrounding extraterrestrial existence.