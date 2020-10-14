A man assaulted a news channel reporter and an accompanying cameraman in Nashville, Tennessee, as the crew was filming a segment on volunteers making masks for a school. The incident was captured on a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, an unidentified man in red t-shirt walked up to the News 4 Tennessee crew who were filming at Napier Elementary School. As he approached, reporter Caresse Jackman greeted and asked him if he needed help. The man ignored her and without responding, he charged up at the cameraman and physically attacked him.

Before assaulting him, the man could be heard saying, "I told you." The cameraman left his camera on and Jackman, meanwhile, filmed the entire incident on her mobile phone.

The man also tried to pull the video equipment as Jackman and the cameraman told him to "let go." He continued to assault the cameraman and grabbed him by his clothes.

At one point during the tussle, the man fell on the street when Jackman could be heard saying: "That's what you get. What's wrong with you?" Jackman and the cameraman got into the vehicle as the agitated man kept approaching them.

"I grabbed my phone to document it and told the man to leave my colleague alone. The man then punched my coworker. We got away, went to a safe location to call our managers and also called police," Jackman wrote in a tweet.

It was not known why the man assaulted the news channel crew. After the video went viral, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department sought to nab the man. The police informed News 4 that they made contact with the man, whose name was not released.

"Our team was working on a story in front of Napier Elementary School on Sunday when the man approached them aggressively. ... On Tuesday, the Metro Police that officers have made contact with the man involved in the incident. News 4 thanks everyone for their help with this matter," News 4 stated.