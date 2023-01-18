Watch the Chinese New Year special CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2023 online in the US and elsewhere

This Saturday, January 21, the Chinese community from across the globe and others will watch the Chinese New Year special CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2023 online via streaming live and through televised coverage as they welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the Gala live online on CCTV - 1, CCTV - 3, and CCTV - 4. WeChat Channels will also telecast the annual event live online.

The television show, which is said to have the largest audience for an entertainment program in the world, is expected to feature some special performances by popular music artists in the country.

From special performances to live streaming and broadcast channel details, get all the latest information on CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2023.

Performances

The highlight of this year's New Year Gala, which is described as the Chinese Super Bowl, is Puxian Opera, a variety of Chinese operas from the Fujian and Putian provinces. Though it will be a debut performance, the performers received thunderous applause during the rehearsals. Artists Li Guangfu, and Sun Guitian, and songwriters Mao Buyi and Ke Zhaolei a.k.a Xiao Ke. They are performing for the first time during the Spring Festival Gala.

Dance, acrobatics, language drama, martial arts, comedy sketches, and magic shows will be presented to the viewers by using innovative designs to present a new atmosphere and new feel to New Year's Eve, according to Xu Guangwen, director of Chinese Media Group (CMG) arts program center.

Highlights

The theme for this year's festival gala is joy, auspiciousness, and jubilation. It will feature a different visual experience for the viewers with cutting-edge technology.

This year, the viewers will get a chance to experience some special audio and visual effects during the show as the content will be captured through high-resolution cameras and good-quality audio equipment.

Earlier this week, organizers of the New Year's Gala -- abbreviated in Chinese as Chunwan-- revealed the event will be captured in 8K Ultra HD + 3D Color Sound and an 8K Ultra HD camera, which is much clearer than regular HD resolution and better than traditional films.