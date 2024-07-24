Watch! Biden Returns to White House After Series of Speculations including 'Hospice Care', Will Address the Nation on Wednesday Evening

In a dramatic political twist, President Joe Biden appeared in public for the first time since announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race. This surprise move has sparked widespread speculation and debate.

A video shared by RNC Research showed former President Donald Trump boarding what appeared to be a smaller version of Air Force One, adding to the day's political tension.

Biden, who had been isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home following a COVID-19 diagnosis, returned to the White House on Tuesday. According to his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, Biden is now testing negative for the virus and has fully recovered from his symptoms. This marks Biden's first public appearance since July 17.

US President has also tweeted informing his return to the White House and posted a picture as well on social media.

During Biden's absence, conspiracy theories and rampant speculation flooded social media. Some falsely claimed that the President was in hospice care or near death. The hashtag "Where Joe Biden" trended on X, as users questioned the reasons behind his prolonged absence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Biden on Thursday, following Netanyahu's major speech to the U.S. Congress. The meeting was initially uncertain due to Biden's recovery from COVID-19, with conflicting reports about the date. Biden's return has now clarified the schedule.

Biden is set to address the nation on Thursday to explain his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming election. Despite stepping aside, Biden's legacy and the achievements of his administration will play a crucial role in Harris' campaign.

In Biden's absence, social media was rife with conjecture. Conspiracy theorists and political opponents used the opportunity to cast doubt on the timing and circumstances of his announcement. False claims about Biden's health and status added to the confusion and fueled further speculation.

Political analysts are already weighing in on Biden's decision. Presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky noted, "If Harris wins, Biden will be seen as a defender of democracy. If she loses, questions will arise about his timing and the impact on the Democratic Party." This sentiment reflects the high stakes of the upcoming election and the pressure on Harris to succeed.

Biden's address on Thursday will provide him with an opportunity to make a case for his legacy, highlight his administration's achievements, and outline his vision for the future. It is expected to be a crucial moment for his presidency and for Harris' campaign.

This upcoming speech will be Biden's second major address this month. The first, on July 14, came after a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, further adding to the political drama of recent weeks. The nation eagerly awaits Biden's words as he reflects on his presidency and the path forward for the Democratic Party.