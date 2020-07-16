Police in Yakima, Washington, have arrested a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly caught on a Ring doorbell camera raping two boys under the age of 10.

The owner of the residence with the doorbell camera that recorded the incident called the Yakima Police Department at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to report a sexual assault that had taken place right outside his apartment in the 1300 block of E. Spruce St. near Kiwanis Park and he had video evidence to prove it.

Camera Filmed Woman Performing Oral Sex on Children

According to Yakima police, the doorbell camera filmed the woman, identified as Miah R. Lopez, performing oral sex on the underage boys in the breezeway outside the apartment. Lopez is reportedly a resident of the apartment complex, where the alleged rape took place.

Police said the suspect was still at the complex when they arrived at the location and allegedly tried to flee when an officer approached her by running off in the opposite direction through the breezeway. The officer was able to catch up to the woman and push her, causing her to fall on the ground, police say.

When the officers tried to cuff Lopez, she resisted arrest by moving her arms around, claim officers. The officers located the two alleged victims not long after and said detectives will conduct a forensic interview with them as part of their investigation. Police also noted that the victims knew the woman.

The 19-year-old suspect was booked at the Yakima County jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Yakima Man Caught Raping Child Last Week

The news comes a week after a man was arrested by the Yakima Police Department last week for molesting and raping a 9-year-old boy. The boy's mother told officers she had noticed bruising on the child's lip and during an interview, the child told detectives that 43-year-old Rosendo Vargas Montoy had done "something bad" to him and the bruising was a result of Montoy having physical contact with him.

Montoy had allegedly raped the child and performed other sexual acts, according to authorities. He was charged with child molestation, and rape of a child of the first degree.