Washington Mom Charged After Son Suffers 1,172 Injuries and Dies: "I Went Too Far"

A Washington mother admitted she "went too far" after her 14-year-old son suffered more than 1,100 injuries and died following an hours-long beating. Authorities say she attacked him for not completing his chores.

Denaya Young, 29, was arrested on January 30 and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Seattle Police Department. Investigators allege she repeatedly struck her son with an HDMI cord, causing severe injuries that ultimately led to his death.

According to the medical examiner, the teenage boy, whose name has not been released, suffered 1,172 wounds across his body. His injuries were found on his head, neck, ears, torso, arms, and legs. Officials ruled that he died from blunt force trauma.

Young allegedly became enraged after discovering that her son had not cleaned the kitchen or completed his assigned household tasks. She admitted to detectives that she began hitting him as punishment, using an HDMI cord to repeatedly strike him.

"I just kept swinging the cord," Young reportedly told investigators. "I should have listened, but I kept saying, 'You're gonna stand up and do your chores.' He was like, 'Mom, I'm dizzy, I can't do it,' and I thought he was faking."

The brutal assault continued for an extended period, with the boy crying out for help as his mother hit him. Police say Young struck him so many times that she eventually "lost count." The attack only ended when the teen collapsed, unable to move.

Realizing her son was unresponsive, Young finally called 911. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the boy's lifeless body covered in injuries.

"I went too far," Young reportedly admitted to officers.

Police revealed that the boy's stepfather was inside the home at the time of the attack. Three younger half-siblings were also present but were not harmed. It remains unclear if the stepfather attempted to intervene or if he will face any charges related to the incident.

Young was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail. A judge has set her bail at $3 million. Prosecutors are continuing to investigate the case, and further details may emerge as the legal process unfolds.

The tragic case has shocked the local community, raising concerns about child abuse and domestic violence. Authorities urge anyone who suspects child abuse to report it immediately to prevent similar tragedies.