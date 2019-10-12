Bidding adieu to any of our favorite characters is one of the toughest and worst things. As viewers, we get attached to the characters on the screen just like most of us connected to Fred Andrew. Luke Perry who played the role of Fred Andrew in CW's "Riverdale" died after he suffered a stroke. He was only 52. His character was laid to rest in the most recent episode that was aired on October 9. Luke Perry portrayed the character of Archie's father in "Riverdale".

"Riverdale" is a television series that is based on Archie Comics. It is an American teen drama produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, they are in association with Berlanti Productions and Archie Comics.

An honourable tribute was paid to Luke Perry by his co-stars which was also accompanied by emotional posts on social media platforms. This episode was dedicated to Luke Perry who passed away in March this year.

Perry's family was also involved in planning this farewell episode along with the team. In this episode, Fred Andrew is involved in an accident, a hit-and-run case, after he stops by to help a stranded motorist. Shannen Doherty plays the role of the motorist in this episode. He starred along with Perry in "Beverly Hills, 90210".

In the episode, we witness how Archie with the help of his friends set out to bring Andrew's body back to Riverdale. The accident took place at Cherry Creek. When Archie visits the location of the accident, he comes across the woman who was saved by Fred Andrew. He learns that Fred was hit and killed by the car which almost crashed into her.

Lili Reinhart who plays the role of Betty Cooper in the series took to social media and expressed her grief. She posted three pictures along with Luke Perry and her other co-stars. She wrote, "Tonight's episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke. We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he's watching from above. We love you, Luke."