Washington Father Arrested for Killing Daughter's Ex-BF After He Sold Her Into Sex Trafficking Ring

A Spokane man has been arrested for killing his underage daughter's former boyfriend who sold her into a sex trafficking ring in Seattle.

John Eisenman, 60, is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating, restraining and fatally stabbing the 19-year-old.

Eisenman Rescued His Daughter from Seattle

According to police, Eisenman discovered in October 2020 that his daughter's boyfriend had allegedly sold her into the sex trafficking operation for $1,000, KIRO-TV reported. Eisenman rescued his daughter from Seattle that same month

Police said Eisenman retrieved his daughter from Seattle that same month and learned that the boyfriend, identified as Aaron Sorenson, would be near Spokane the following month.

Boyfriend Found Dead, Bound in Car Trunk with Stab Wounds

The case came to light last month when residents noticed an abandoned car and reported it to the police. When police opened the trunk, they found Sorenson's body.

The car's registered owner was Eisenman's fiancÃ©, Brenda Kross. When police paid Kross a visit Eisenman answered the door and told cops the car had been stolen for about a year.

According to court documents, a few days after police spoke with Eisenman, a neighbor called in to Crime Check that Eisenman had disclosed killing someone and putting the body into the truck of a car. Eisenman had told the neighbor details about the way Sorensen was placed in the trunk that only someone involved would know.

Eisenman Confessed to Killing Sorenson

Police arrested Eisenman on Friday. Once in custody, police said he confessed to killing Sorensen. Eisenman told police that he confronted Sorensen in November 2020, zip-tied him and placed him in the trunk of a car. He then threw a cinder block at Sorenson's head and stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, killing him, before driving the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoning it with the body still inside the trunk.

Sorensen was reported missing that month. The car remained at the remote location for almost a year until someone took it and drove it to Spokane, leaving it where it was reported abandoned by residents.

GoFundMe Page for Eisenman

Eisenman's bail has been set at $1 million. A GoFundMe page has now been set up by Brenda's daughter, Ashleye Kross, to help raise funds to cover his legal expenses and pay for his bond.

"This father did the unthinkable for some of us to save his little girl from an unspeakable life that causes long term scars and years of emotional damage," the fundraiser's description reads. "He did what most of us as parents would do or think about doing in a situation like this. He does not belong in jail, prior to this he had no recent offenses. Many are calling him a hero and I for one agree, I would like to do all we can as a community to help him be a free man and have his day in court to defend his honor and the honor of his daughter.